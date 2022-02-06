Kashmir to fight for right to self-determination ‘to last drop of blood’: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of detained pro-freedom Kashmir leader Yasim Malik, said the “supremacist regime” in New Delhi unleashed a wave of state-sponsored terrorism and barbarism to silence the powerful dissenting voices in the India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in connection with the annual Kashmir Solidarity Day, Mullick said the Narendra Modi government turned the scenic valley into a slaughterhouse and the world’s largest open-air prison.

Killing, arbitrary arrest, torture have become a norm in the region, as innocent and unarmed people are being brutally killed and tortured for their crimes to raise voices against the unlawful subjugation of Indian authorities, she said.

Mullick vowed the courage of the brave people of the valley could not be dampened with the brutal and inhuman tactics.

She lamented the world powers duplicity and apathy towards the world worst crisis on earth, as India adopted a ruthless policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people of the occupied valley.

Mullick said the people of Kashmir would never accept the Hindutva regime and would fight for their inalienable right to self-determination till the last drop of their blood.

Highlighting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people, the Hurriyat leader reminded the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the decades-long Kashmir dispute, where the entire population was put under a lockdown on August 5, 2019.

Mullick said the UN is legally and morally bound to secure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, adding that settlement of the lingering dispute as per the Kashmiris’ aspirations is imperative for peace and stability in South Asia, as it could trigger a nuclear war between Pakistan and India.

She urged the UN must fulfil its responsibilities regarding Kashmiris’ right to self-determination as the decades-old unresolved dispute has not only put a question mark on the world body’s credibility but is also a constant threat to regional as well as world peace.