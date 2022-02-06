NATIONAL

Bomber killed in KP offensive against TTP

By Staff Report
Pakistani army personnel patrol the streets following an attack by Taliban gunmen on a school in Peshawar on December 16, 2014. Taliban insurgents killed at least 130 people, most of them children, after storming an army-run school in one of Pakistan's bloodiest ever attacks. AFP PHOTO / FAROOQ NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A suicide bomber was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group in Tank district of Dera Ismail Khan division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Security forces conducted the IBO near Dial Road neighbourhood on the intelligence of the presence of TTP fighters there. During the operation, a suicide bomber was killed, the military’s media wing said.

“The operation is continuing to eliminate terrorist abettors and accomplices,” it added.

In a similar offensive, the army arrested wanted TTP commander Allah Noor in an IBO in Serwekai village of South Waziristan, the ISPR said Saturday.

Noor was captured while he was attempting to escape the operation.

“Huge cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and communication equipment recovered from [Noor’s] hideout,” the ISPR added.

After its founding in late 2007, TTP grew to become the most dangerous terrorist threat inside Pakistan, taking control of swaths of tribal towns before it was driven out across the border to Afghanistan during 2014 Zarb-i-Azb military offensive.

