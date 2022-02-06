NATIONAL

In meeting with Imran, Xi calls for closer community ties with ‘shared future’

By Staff Report
China's President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) before their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 28, 2019. (Photo by MADOKA IKEGAMI / POOL / AFP)

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: China is willing to work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of a “closer community with a shared future” in the new era, said President Xi Jinping in a much-anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

The shared future would “bring benefits to the people of the two countries, provide an impetus for regional cooperation and contribute to world peace”, reported state-owned Xinhua news agency.

The meeting, details of which have not yet been made public, was also attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry who said the two discussed bilateral relations and important global developments.

Following the meeting, which was held on the last day of the visit, Khan left for Pakistan, he added.

Khan arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games to show “solidarity” with China after the event was boycotted by some Western nations.

Amid geopolitical tensions, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, citing alleged violations of human rights in China.

Their athletes are still participating in the games, but no government official is present.

NEIGHBOURHOOD DIPLOMACY

Khan also met with his China counterpart Li Keqiang on Saturday who, during the meeting, expressed willingness to further cement all-dimensional practical cooperation with Pakistan.

Keqiang said China always takes Pakistan as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and supports Pakistan’s pursuit of prosperity.

He said China supports its enterprises to invest in Pakistan and appreciates Islamabad’s efforts to safeguard the safety of Chinese firms and personnel in the country.

China will actively consider expanding the import of agricultural products from Pakistan, Keqiang said.

Khan said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Pakistan is firmly committed to the flagship project of the CPEC and will continue strengthening cooperation in multiple fields, he said, adding the country will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the Chinese people and projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Chaudhry and senior civil service officials.

Previous articleQureshi, China counterpart discuss region, raise alarm over Afghanistan crisis
Next articleKashmir to fight for right to self-determination ‘to last drop of blood’: Mushaal
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bomber killed in KP offensive against TTP

ISLAMABAD: A suicide bomber was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) against members of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group in Tank district of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kashmir to fight for right to self-determination ‘to last drop of blood’: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Mullick, the wife of detained pro-freedom Kashmir leader Yasim Malik, said the "supremacist regime" in New Delhi unleashed a wave of state-sponsored...
Read more
NATIONAL

Qureshi, China counterpart discuss region, raise alarm over Afghanistan crisis

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday discussed the evolving security situation in the South Asian region...
Read more
Top Headlines

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale’, dies at 92

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's biggest cultural icons and a singer who defined music and melody for generations of her countrymen has died,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Authorities complete demolition of Nasla Tower

KARACHI: In line with a Supreme Court (SC) order, the 15-storey Nasla Tower has been razed down completely. According to the administration, the demolition continued...
Read more
NATIONAL

Security forces conclude combing operation in Balochistan: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday that the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after terrorists attacked security forces camps in the province's...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Del Potro close to retirement as injuries take their toll

BUENOS AIRES: Argentine tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro is considering an imminent retirement from the sport, saying recurring injuries mean two tournaments in...

Ireland’s Maguire captures first LPGA title by three strokes

Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, dubbed ‘the Nightingale’, dies at 92

Elizabeth II says wants Camilla to be Queen Consort as Platinum Jubilee starts

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.