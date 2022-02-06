In meeting with Imran, Xi calls for closer community ties with ‘shared future’

BEIJING/ISLAMABAD: China is willing to work with Pakistan to accelerate the building of a “closer community with a shared future” in the new era, said President Xi Jinping in a much-anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

The shared future would “bring benefits to the people of the two countries, provide an impetus for regional cooperation and contribute to world peace”, reported state-owned Xinhua news agency.

The meeting, details of which have not yet been made public, was also attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry who said the two discussed bilateral relations and important global developments.

Following the meeting, which was held on the last day of the visit, Khan left for Pakistan, he added.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان اور صدر شی کی جن پنگ کی ملاقات ختم ہو گئ ہے اور وزیر اعظم پاکستان روانگی کیلئےائرپورٹ کی طرف روانہ ہو چکے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 6, 2022

Khan arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Games to show “solidarity” with China after the event was boycotted by some Western nations.

Amid geopolitical tensions, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, citing alleged violations of human rights in China.

Their athletes are still participating in the games, but no government official is present.

NEIGHBOURHOOD DIPLOMACY

Khan also met with his China counterpart Li Keqiang on Saturday who, during the meeting, expressed willingness to further cement all-dimensional practical cooperation with Pakistan.

Keqiang said China always takes Pakistan as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and supports Pakistan’s pursuit of prosperity.

He said China supports its enterprises to invest in Pakistan and appreciates Islamabad’s efforts to safeguard the safety of Chinese firms and personnel in the country.

China will actively consider expanding the import of agricultural products from Pakistan, Keqiang said.

Khan said the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership with China is the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Pakistan is firmly committed to the flagship project of the CPEC and will continue strengthening cooperation in multiple fields, he said, adding the country will do its utmost to ensure the safety of the Chinese people and projects in Pakistan.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Chaudhry and senior civil service officials.