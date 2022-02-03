Preserving Cultural Heritage

Over the years, Sikhism in Pakistan has reached greater heights and accomplished far greater achievements, yet the hue and cry regarding the oppression and persecution of Sikhs in Pakistan kept rolling on. The work of Sardar Vikash Singh, President of Gurdwara Sachkhand Sahib Paheli Patshai Shikarpur cannot go unnoticed as the renovation and reconstruction of the Gurdwara had been in full swing since quite a long time and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh is expected to reach Sindh for the inaugration of reconstructed new building of Gurdwara Sachkhand Phelli Patshahi in Shikarpur. But the recent news of taking down of the statue of Hari Singh Nalwa by the local administration in Haripur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has hit the sentimental and religious values of the Sikh community all over. The statue was erected in 2017 on the square named after the most successful general of the Sikh ruler of Punjab, Ranjit Singh.

While installing the statue, tall claims were made that religious tourism and tolerance were being promoted. What has been promoted today by demolishing the statue is still incomprehensible to the Sangat. Those who make such decisions are forgetting that history can neither be changed nor reversed. Pakistan who has been taking major steps for the promotion of equity and inclusiveness of the Sikhs should remember that Sikhs all over have deep faith in their Gurus and their commandments. Same goes with Hari Singh Nalwa who was the Commander-in-Chief of the Sikh Khalsa Army. He played a major role in the establishment of Ranjit Singh’s empire and its conquests. He has commanded or participated in at least twenty major and historic wars. The most important of these were the battles of Kasur, Sialkot, Attock, Multan, Kashmir, Peshawar and Jamrud in which Hari Singh Nalwa commanded and won.

There are very few instances in the Sikh era where the Sikh rulers have done any construction but Hari Singh Nalwa had built at least 56 different buildings including forts, gurdwaras, gardens, mansions and inns. Thus, government of Pakistan should be careful in ensuring that their single step towards development of infrastructure could attract immense condemnation from the population, specially when they are in minority in the nation. Religious and cultural sentiments of the citizens should be taken into account while revamping.

DR KULWANT SINGH

BERLIN