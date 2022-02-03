Opinion

Mental health matters

By Editor's Mail
This needs to be understood that mental health holds equal importance as physical health does. There is a close relationship between physical and mental health. Mental disturbance surely leads to physical disturbance. For instance, people suffering from depression are at a high risk of blood pressure and cardiac issues. Mental health is a topic that calls for special attention because it is affecting our youth.

According to the reports, suicide is the second leading cause of death among the youth. The most important reason behind the suicide commission is mental illness. Academic, peer, family, or financial pressure results in poor mental health and this incites thoughts of committing suicide.

Another point to be taken into consideration is, being mentally unwell doesn’t always mean that one is having a mental disorder. It can be a temporary disturbance that can be overcome by proper counselling. The issue is that mentally disturbed people usually don’t share their problems with others. So parents should play their role in this regard. They should give their child the comfort and ease to share anything with them without the fear of being judged or punished.

Unfortunately, mental health isn’t given much importance in our country. This is the responsibility of the government to organise mental health awareness campaigns and to lay the foundation of mental health care centres where such people are given proper care and treatment. These centres should offer courses that include activities to cope with mental disturbances. A proper consultation can also be beneficial for this purpose. I hope that the government will give ear to this issue.

SYEDA RUMESAA

LAHORE

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

