Opinion

National Health Card

By Editor's Mail
The Prime Minister of Pakistan is launching a Health Card for deserving families in Punjab by 2022. The government would be spending Rs400bn to offer health insurance to 30m families in the province. The health card is meant to save the precious lives of unhealthy people is valid. It is criticized that this scheme is for only Punjab, not other three provinces.

The prime minister should ensure that he give his services for entire country rather than Panjab. The scheme might would cover the all expenses of patients, but only for Punjabi people. The three have been in the state of poverty too where expensive hospitals charge much, and the government hospitals lacks facilities. A huge problem is present in Balochistan as the senior citizens of the country don’t even know the worse conditions of the province.

Balochistan is a province where the lack of essentials persist. There is shortage of electricity, water, gas, etc. It is currently ignored by the government. The government needs to provide equal rights to this province, including the health card. This is peculiar that the population of Punjab is much than other the facilities are equipped to them. The rights must be distributed equally at hook or crook as each province is in the same condition.

MUDASIR KARIM

TURBAT

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

