Opinion

Foreign remittances

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Reliance on foreign remittances from expatriates as a permanent reliable source of revenues for the annual budget does not bode well for our economy. Almost 85% of these foreign remittances are sent by our skilled and semi-skilled workers and professionals residing on work visas in the Middle East to support their families. The number of such workers is likely to decrease because of economic recession, politics, and policies of countries to cut down reliance on foreign workers, or alternate choices of cheaper labour. The reverse flow from Pakistan to foreign countries will continue as long as the ruling elite deciding our economic policies have split loyalties and vested interests.

Only 15% of our professionals and skilled workers living with their families in countries like the US, Canada, the UK, the EU, Australia, New Zealand, etc send part of their savings to support their families. Over time, these remittances are likely to reduce and finally cease when the aged parents or siblings are no longer alive. The children of families holding foreign nationalities will have no emotional attachments with their relatives living back home and these remittances will cease. Unfortunately, the reverse flow of foreign exchange from Pakistan is likely to increase when these aged dual nationals or their surviving children start selling their inherited or allotted assets here.

- Advertisement -

As if this was not enough, the fact is that a large majority of the political elite have already shifted their families to foreign countries during service or post-retirement. The quantum of foreign exchange transferred through regular and irregular channels is on the rise and exceeds almost 60% of total foreign remittances. Millions are being transferred and islands have been purchased by a few who held sensitive assignments.

MALIK ALI

LAHORE

Previous articleNational Health Card
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

National Health Card

The Prime Minister of Pakistan is launching a Health Card for deserving families in Punjab by 2022. The government would be spending Rs400bn to...
Read more
Comment

Events that Shape Our Lives

Washington Watch In his ground-breaking 2008 book, The Way We'll Be, my brother John used his decades of polling to observe and define the values...
Read more
Comment

Abysmal voter turnout in youth: an alarming sign

Youth shapes the future of a nation. Investing in youth today will ensure a better and more productive future tomorrow. Pakistan has been blessed...
Read more
Comment

Roadblocks in Pak-Afghan relations

The regional and global powers are equally anxious to establish a stable and development-oriented government in Afghanistan which, in the recent past, has suffered...
Read more
Editorials

How to remove a constitutional trap

What appears from the petition of the SCBA President to the Supreme Court is that there is a strong opinion in the lawyers top...
Read more
Editorials

Accountability farce

Two acquittals by accountability courtsin high-profile corruption cases, and a contempt of court notice served to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the Islamabad...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Abysmal voter turnout in youth: an alarming sign

Youth shapes the future of a nation. Investing in youth today will ensure a better and more productive future tomorrow. Pakistan has been blessed...

Roadblocks in Pak-Afghan relations

How to remove a constitutional trap

Accountability farce

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.