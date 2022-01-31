NATIONAL

At least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed

By News Desk

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday revealed that at least 14 to 15 members of the opposition are “secretly” supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to Geo News.

Talking about the government’s decision to seek funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said that going to the IMF is not a choice, but rather a necessity.

He also acknowledged the rise in terrorism in Balochistan and said that the country would fight terrorism perpetrated by the BLA and TTP together.

He further said that anything related to presidential system was not discussed in the meeting of the federal cabinet.

News Desk

