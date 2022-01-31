NATIONAL

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently to dispense speedy justice to the people.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Monday, he clarified that the law reforms package will not be enforced through an ordinance but rather will be laid before the parliament for detailed discussion at the level of standing committees. He said we are open for positive suggestions.

The adviser said the law reforms were neglected by the previous governments but the PTI government will go ahead with them. He said judicial reforms are also need of the hour.

Babar Awan said it is the first time in the country’s history that the process of accountability has moved forward and the powerful people were brought under the ambit of law. He said the process of reforms is continuing in every sector and efforts are afoot to make the institutions effective.

Babar Awan said the economy is reviving and the fact is being acknowledged by several international institutions.

He said our Sehat Insaaf Card is a landmark scheme under which every household can available medical treatment up to one million rupees even at private hospitals.

He said the future of Pakistan is bright. He said the government will not only complete its mandated term but on the basis of performance, Imran Khan will also be reelected as the country’s Prime Minister.

