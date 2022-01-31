ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting here has approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing one hundred and thirty billion rupees.

In a tweet on Monday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the road projects include Kamalia-Shorkot-Chowk Azam-Layyah; Hasilpur-Bahawalnagar; Vehari-Pakpattan-Debalpur and Shorkot-Jhang.

The meeting approved K-4 project based on new design at a cost of one hundred and twenty-six billion rupees. He said twenty-six crore gallons of water will reach Karachi by October next year. He said the federal government has fulfilled yet another promise under Karachi s Transformation Plan.

The ECNEC also approved a ninety-six billion rupees project of clean water and sanitation for the rural areas of sixteen tehsils of South Punjab.