NATIONAL

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting here has approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing one hundred and thirty billion rupees.

In a tweet on Monday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said the road projects include Kamalia-Shorkot-Chowk Azam-Layyah; Hasilpur-Bahawalnagar; Vehari-Pakpattan-Debalpur and Shorkot-Jhang.

The meeting approved K-4 project based on new design at a cost of one hundred and twenty-six billion rupees. He said twenty-six crore gallons of water will reach Karachi by October next year. He said the federal government has fulfilled yet another promise under Karachi s Transformation Plan.

The ECNEC also approved a ninety-six billion rupees project of clean water and sanitation for the rural areas of sixteen tehsils of South Punjab.

Previous articleCourt holds illegal buildings responsible for Murree’s worsening infrastructure
Next articleAt least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Petrol prices remain unchanged

The Government of Pakistan has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products for the first 15 days of February 2021. Taking to Twitter,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ashrafi condemns killing of Christian priest in Peshawar

Police on Monday launched a probe into the killing of a Christian priest — who was shot dead by unidentified attackers — in Peshawar,...
Read more
NATIONAL

An era of political vengeance dissipating gradually: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the acquittal of 16 accused, including his party leader Raja Qamaul Islam, in ‘Saaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman’s Intervention: S&GAD issues final rent clearance certificates to 908 employees

LAHORE: Following the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the Rent Branch of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently...
Read more
NATIONAL

At least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday revealed that at least 14 to 15 members of the opposition are "secretly" supporting Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ashrafi condemns killing of Christian priest in Peshawar

Police on Monday launched a probe into the killing of a Christian priest — who was shot dead by unidentified attackers — in Peshawar,...

An era of political vengeance dissipating gradually: Shehbaz Sharif

Ombudsman’s Intervention: S&GAD issues final rent clearance certificates to 908 employees

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.