Ashrafi condemns killing of Christian priest in Peshawar

By News Desk

Police on Monday launched a probe into the killing of a Christian priest — who was shot dead by unidentified attackers — in Peshawar, according to Geo News.

The matter was sent to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after a section related to terrorism was added to the First Information Report (FIR).

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Tahir Ashrafi strongly condemned the target killing of the priest — identified as William Siraj — and termed it a conspiracy against the country by anti-state elements.

He said that it was highly deplorable incident of target killing, adding that it was not the assassination of a Christian priest rather it was killing of a Pakistani, which would not be tolerated and the culprits would soon be brought to justice.

He said that the incident was an attempt to sabotage peace and interfaith harmony in the society by India, who had been involved in such criminal activities in the past.

He said that the Pakistan Ulema Council also condemned the killing of William Siraj and gave a strong message to the world that Muslim and minority communities are united in Pakistan.

The last rites of the priest were carried out on Sunday and his funeral was attended by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf MNA Jamshed Thomas.

Talking about the incident, Thomas had said that the investigation would be completed soon and those involved would be brought to justice.

News Desk

