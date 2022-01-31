NATIONAL

An era of political vengeance dissipating gradually: Shehbaz Sharif

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the acquittal of 16 accused, including his party leader Raja Qamaul Islam, in ‘Saaf Pani’ corruption reference on Monday.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Lahore acquitted 16 accused in the corruption case worth millions of rupees.

“I thank Allah Almighty for the acquittal of former MPA Raja Qamarul Islam, Waseem Ajmal and others in the ‘Saaf Pani’ case,” the PML-N president wrote on his official Twitter handle.

“The fog of political vengeance is gradually dissipating and the light of truth is spreading,” he added.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had claimed that the accused persons in connivance with each other caused loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

They had installed 116 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates in Bahawalpur and mentioned false estimates of the plants in documents, the anti-corruption watchdog had alleged.

Raja had served as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company (PSPC). The PSPC is one among 56 public limited companies, formed in 2013 by the Punjab government led by then chief minister Shehbaz.

During proceedings of the case, it was revealed that despite spending millions of rupees, the company could not produce even a single drop of water. It was also revealed that important hiring was made in the company contrary to merit and unjustified perks and privileges were provided to some individuals.

Afterwards, NAB had started investigations into the case and arrested several individuals.

Previous articleOmbudsman’s Intervention: S&GAD issues final rent clearance certificates to 908 employees
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ombudsman’s Intervention: S&GAD issues final rent clearance certificates to 908 employees

LAHORE: Following the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the Rent Branch of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently...
Read more
NATIONAL

At least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday revealed that at least 14 to 15 members of the opposition are "secretly" supporting Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting here has approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing one hundred...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court holds illegal buildings responsible for Murree’s worsening infrastructure

RAWALPINDI: In the next five years, the situation in Murree will worsen if the construction of illegal buildings does not stop, the Lahore High...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM finalises strategy to ensure success of long march

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition parties’ alliance, has chalked out a strategy to make its long march against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting here has approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing one hundred...

Court holds illegal buildings responsible for Murree’s worsening infrastructure

The Farahi school

PDM finalises strategy to ensure success of long march

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.