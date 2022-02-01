NATIONAL

Petrol prices remain unchanged

PM rejects summary to hike PoL prices

By Staff Report

The Government of Pakistan has decided not to increase the prices of petroleum products for the first 15 days of February 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not approve the summary of increasing petrol price by Rs11 and diesel by Rs14..

“The prime minister has said that oil prices were rising due to increasing inflation all over the world but the government would do its utmost [best] to save the people of Pakistan from inflation. Therefore, the prime minister has deferred this summary.”

Last week, sources said the price of petroleum products was expected to shoot up by Rs10 for the next month in line with the rising rates in the international market.

Industry sources had told media that the price of petrol would move up by Rs7 per litre, while the rate of diesel will increase by Rs10 per litre.

The government had on January 15 announced a Rs3.01 increase in the price of petrol owing to the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products was also enforced from January 16.

Previous articleAshrafi condemns killing of Christian priest in Peshawar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Ashrafi condemns killing of Christian priest in Peshawar

Police on Monday launched a probe into the killing of a Christian priest — who was shot dead by unidentified attackers — in Peshawar,...
Read more
NATIONAL

An era of political vengeance dissipating gradually: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has hailed the acquittal of 16 accused, including his party leader Raja Qamaul Islam, in ‘Saaf...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ombudsman’s Intervention: S&GAD issues final rent clearance certificates to 908 employees

LAHORE: Following the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, the Rent Branch of the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) have...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently...
Read more
NATIONAL

At least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday revealed that at least 14 to 15 members of the opposition are "secretly" supporting Prime Minister Imran...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) at a meeting here has approved four road infrastructure projects for Punjab valuing one hundred...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Govt welcomes suggestions on law reforms package approved by cabinet: Babar...

ISLAMABAD: Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan has said the government welcomes suggestions on its law reforms package approved by the cabinet recently...

At least 14 opposition lawmakers ‘secretly’ support PM, reveals Rasheed

ECNEC approves four road infrastructure projects valuing Rs130b for Punjab: Asad

Court holds illegal buildings responsible for Murree’s worsening infrastructure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.