Opinion

Austerity 

By Editor's Mail

The word “austerity” refers to moderate economic conditions created by the government to reduce public expenditure. The first austerity measures were introduced in the UK in late 2008.

Pakistan is a developing country where the dire need for austerity cannot be overemphasized. Austerity measures act like contractionary fiscal policy. It slows down the economic growth which makes it even more difficult to raise revenue which is needed to pay off sovereign debt.

The austerity measures circular issued following the Federal Budget for the financial year 2020-21 is pretty short. It bans the purchase of new cars, motorcycles and other vehicles, it also uses paper on both sides to maximize the usage of official stationery.

Neither there are restrictions, nor actions taken against antagonists to austerity measures who are leading corridors of power at national and provincial levels.

While talking about austerity measures none other but PTI chairman/Prime Minister Imran Khan following a free, fair and transparent general elections in July 2018 vowed to set an example of austerity in the utilization of public funds by the Prime Minister’s house and Prime Minister’s office.

Pakistan is already under a heavy dose of inflation where low economic growth and internal state affair have been posing threat to its prosperity. Adoption of austerity measures may solely cause economical catastrophe that surely will invest in poverty.

SAJID ALI NAICH

KHAIRPUR

Previous articleInequality, economic recovery, and the pandemic
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Inequality, economic recovery, and the pandemic

‘Our malaise is inequality. Inequality of income is now a stronger indicator of whether you will die from COVID-19 than age. In 2021, millions...
Read more
Comment

Social Media and youth protests

Since the dawn of the fourth industrial revolution, civilizations across the globe have come under the strain of complexities owing to a glaring phenomenon...
Read more
Comment

Why China will face hurdles to surpass the US hegemony

While Ukraine is envisaging a 'very likely' invasion BY Russia, and Taiwan and other Indo-Pacific countries are experiencing a dire threat from China's expansionist...
Read more
Editorials

Qazi Faiz Isa case judgment

The majority judgment in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case made clear once again the view that there could be no independence of judiciary...
Read more
Editorials

An argument that can rebound

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comparison of the West’s reaction to the Indian treatment of Kashmiris and to the Chinese treatment of Uighurs was probably...
Read more
Comment

Rethinking R&D in Higher Education

Education is a human right, a public good and a public responsibility. It is also a process to introduce innovative solutions to the problems...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Fawad-Chaudhry
NATIONAL

Fawad seeks role of judiciary, legal fraternity for implementing criminal law...

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday sought the role of judiciary and legal fraternity for implementing ‘Criminal Law and Justice...

Qazi Faiz Isa case judgment

An argument that can rebound

Xi Jinping encourages Chinese people to march toward building a modern socialist country

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.