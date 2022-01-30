Opinion

Ban earphones

By Editor's Mail
Ears are a big blessing from Allah Almighty but we are destroying them by the excessive usage of wired earphones or wireless earphones. Wireless earphones are more dangerous because they consist of rays that can affect our ear and internal organs. Hearing songs loudly using earphones is damaging to our hearing capacity. Youth nowadays have damaged hearing capacity and when they get older they might have a chance to lose their remaining hearing capacity.

Our grandfathers and grandmothers had sharp hearing capacities because they don’t use earphones excessively. Earphones not only reduce our hearing capacity but also our mind gets used to it. We did not enjoy hearing the songs on loudspeakers through earphones. As we get used to earphones we play songs with high volume when we use speakers because the low volume doesn’t give us the same feelings as that of earphones. The government should spread awareness of the drawbacks of using earphones, especially among the youth so that our youth will enjoy the real taste of the blessing things given by Allah Almighty.

MOHAMMAD ABDULLAH

ISLAMABAD

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

