Pakistani student bags position in NYT’s narrative writing competition

By News Desk

LAHORE: New York Times invited students from 11 to 19 years to tell them short, powerful stories about a
meaningful life experience for their Personal Narrative Writing Contest.

The judges read more than 11,000 submissions and selected over 200 finalists which included eight winners, 16 runners-up, 24 honorable mentions and 154 essays that made it to round four whose stories moved them and made them think, laugh and cry. Ismail wrote a narrative titled “Outsider”.

Ismail bagged a position in round four. Ismail Koshul, a college applicant at Eye on Ivy and a student of Salamat International Campus for Advanced Studies Liberty Complex, is the only student from Pakistan who made it as a Finalist to the prestigious New York Times competition.

News Desk

