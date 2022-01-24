NATIONAL

Bails of Nasla Tower owner, SBCA official extended

By INP

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Karachi on Monday extended until January 26 the interim pre-arrest bail of the owner of Nasla Tower and an official of the Master Plan department at the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) in a case pertaining to approving the building of the illegal structure.

The tower is a 15-storey residential building which the top court in October directed to demolish for encroaching on the land reserved for a service road.

Abdul Qadir, the owner, Wilayat Ali Data, an additional director in the Master Plan department, former administrator of Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), and officers from the SBCA have been booked in the case.

Karachi (East) District and Sessions Judge Khalid Hussain Shahani had granted interim bail to the two against surety bonds of Rs1 million each. He extended the bail period Monday as the petitions came up.

INP

