NATIONAL

NAB submits response on petition seeking Maryam’s acquittal in Avenfield case

By Staff Report
Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, gestures while speaks during the public rally of newly-formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, in Karachi on October 18, 2020. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday responded to a latest petition seeking acquittal of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Avenfield House case.

In July 2018, an accountability court ruled that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family laundered money in the 1990s to pay for four luxury apartments in Park Lane, central London, drawing on allegations that resurfaced in the 2016 Panama Papers.

Accountability Court judge Mohammad Bashir sentenced Maryam to seven years’ imprisonment, fined the family £10m and ordered the seizure of the Avenfield properties. She also received an additional one-year sentence for presenting forged documents in court.

In October, Sharif, his daughter and her husband, Muhammad Safdar, had filed appeals in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their convictions. The court in September that year suspended their sentences and released them on bail.

In its reply, the anti-graft watchdog rejected the claims of political engineering, adding neither she nor her father submitted the money trail in the reference.

Maryam and her brothers, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, are fugitives from justice, it said.

The verdict in the case was announced by accountability judge Bashir and late former accountability judge Arshad Malik — who Maryam claimed was “pressured and blackmailed” to convict her father in Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference — had nothing to do with it, the NAB recalled.

The bureau further termed the purported statements and video involving Judge Malik as false and contradictory to the facts. It also appealed to launch contempt proceedings against the petitioners for levelling accusations in the new petition.

The corruption watchdog further requested the high court to impose a fine on Maryam.

NAB’s prosecutor argued the law turned onus of proof on the accused after ownership of apartments [of Sharifs] was established. He said: “The agreement of money transfer turned out to be fake. Likewise, the deed declaring Maryam Nawaz trustee was also proved fake. She possesses assets beyond her declared source of income.”

The prosecutor further added Sharifs had not registered Calibri-fame trust deed in the United Kingdom. “Maryam Nawaz masterminded this trust deed and declared his brother as the beneficial owner [of the residence].”

The Sharif family has long struggled to explain how the Avenfield flats came into their possession. Family members initially told different stories. During the NAB trial, Sharif’s defence claimed that a Qatari investment fund gave the expensive properties to the family to repay a debt owed to Mr Sharif’s father, Mian Muhammad Sharif.

Commentators in 2017 mocked a letter from a Qatari prince apparently testifying to that deal as a rabbit pulled out of a hat.

Previous articlePBS to hold first-ever digital census
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PBS to hold first-ever digital census

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has started preparations to hold Pakistan's first-ever digital population census this year. According to reports citing sources, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC summons East deputy commissioner in encroachments case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday took up a case related to encroachments on the roads and footpaths in the Gulzar-i-Hijri neighbourhood...
Read more
NATIONAL

Social curbs return to cities with over 10 percent coronavirus contagion rate

-- Indoor gatherings, wedding ceremonies and dining to remain suspended between January 20-31 -- NCOC to review restrictions on January 27 -- 76 million people fully...
Read more
NATIONAL

Several injured as blast hits train in Balochistan

QUETTA: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train in Balochistan late Tuesday, media and railway officials said. The incident happened a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chronic economic woes put Imran’s future in doubt

ISLAMABAD: Housewife Maira Tayyab has considered begging for money to feed her family, while shop owner Mohammad Hanif finds his thoughts turning to crime. They're...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif tested positive for coronavirus again, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said Wednesday. Following the confirmation, he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Several injured as blast hits train in Balochistan

QUETTA: Several people were injured when an explosion hit a passenger train in Balochistan late Tuesday, media and railway officials said. The incident happened a...

Chronic economic woes put Imran’s future in doubt

Shahbaz tests positive for Covid-19 again

Four French soldiers injured in Burkina Faso bomb blast, says army

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.