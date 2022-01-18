PM welcomes giving of assistance, salary to Lankan man’s widow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday lauded members of the Sialkot business community for a $100,000 grant and December’s salary of $1,667 to the account of the widow of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a mob in December.

Last month, reports said the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) raised the sum as financial assistance for the family of Kumara who was working for Rajco Industries, a Sialkot-based garment production business, for more than a decade before his tragic death on December 3.

The corporate community also announced the family of Kumara would continue to receive his monthly salary for a period of 10 years.

“I want to appreciate the Sialkot business community for transferring $100,000 to [the] account of Priyantha Kumara’s widow [and] Rajco Industries for transferring monthly salary of $2,000 to her account — which they will do for 10 [years],” the prime minister tweeted.

Rajco Industries transferred the amounts from the Sialkot District Court branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to the account of Kumara’s widow in Sri Lanka.

On Monday, his assistant on political communication Shahbaz Gill tweeted: “Funds […] committed by Rajco Industries […] transferred to the account of Widow of deceased Sri Lankan Manager Mr Priyanatha Khumara in Sri Lanka.”

He also shared the images of the payment slips.

Previously, SCCI President Imran Akbar said the corporate community was taking appropriate measures to prevent such gruesome incidents from happening in future.

He said the safety and security of foreign staff and businessmen would be ensured.