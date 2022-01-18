NATIONAL

Arrest warrants for top Punjab civil servant issued

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A civil court in Lahore on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on charges of non-compliance with its orders.

The court also issued warrants for two chief inspectors from the Punjab Energy Department.

Judge Muhammad Tariq Rasheed issued the directives in a case pertaining to officials refusing to write down the new address of a local business after its shifting to another location.

His court also ordered the provincial Finance Department to withhold the salaries of the said officials.

The petition was filed by the owner of Iqbal and Sons, a factory located in Kasur. He said his business was shifted to another location and requested the court to issue an order for the correction of its new address.

The court had ordered the chief secretary and the energy department to change the address but they could not do so.

Staff Report

