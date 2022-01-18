Judge losses Rs0.5mn in bank scam

LAHORE: A gang of imposters withdrew Rs500,000 from the bank account of an additional district and sessions judge from Gujranwala in an instance of online fraud.

According to the cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the judge received a call from one of the suspects who, after introducing himself as a representative of the bank, obtained his sensitive bank details — pin-codes of credit and debit cards.

After securing the information from the judge, the suspects — Abbas, Hashim and Abdul Shakoor — withdrew Rs500,000 from the bank account.

Acting on the complaint of the judge, the agency arrested the three and registered a case of bank fraud against them.

Online banking fraud is on the rise and both educated and illiterate persons are its victims, an official of the agency said, expressing surprise as to how are the educated persons falling prey to these scams.