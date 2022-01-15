Father demands death penalty for suspect in Noor murder

In his statement recorded before Additional District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani, Mukadam, a former ambassador, said he did not have a “personal enmity” with anyone.

But since “my daughter was unjustly killed”, her killer “Zahir Jaffer should be handed a death sentence,” he demanded.

Recounting the events on July 19, the day his daughter was murdered, Mukadam said he and his wife had left for some chores and when he returned to his house, Noor was not there.

Noor had still not returned when her mother came back which worried the two and prompted them to call their daughter but her mobile was switched off.

It was at this point, Shaukat said he started searching for her and when Noor finally picked up her phone, she told him she was going to Lahore with her friends for a few days and asked him to not worry.

In the afternoon on July 20, Jaffer called Mukadam on two numbers and told him Noor was not with him.

But later in the day, at 10:00 pm, he received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that his daughter had been killed and asking him to visit the police station.

Mukadam said on reaching the police station, he was taken to a house that belonged to the suspect’s family. When Mukadam went inside, he saw that Noor “was brutally murdered and decapitated”.

The retired diplomat then recalled that on July 23, he was called for an investigation and recovery of Noor’s mobile and added that when he visited the police station the following day during Jaffer’s interrogation, the accused revealed he had called Noor over on July 18 and confiscated her mobile prior to killing her.

Upon visiting Zahir’s residence, the phone was found in a closet, Shaukat said.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that Jaffer’s lawyer had contracted Covid-19. At this, the court adjourned the hearing until January 17.