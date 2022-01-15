Rs50bn business loans for youth under KJP: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Saturday said 2022 would be celebrated as a year dedicated to youth in which Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) targets would be achieved to make them self-reliant.

He said steps were being taken to support youth in becoming financially sound as well as to help stand them on their own two feet.

He lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating Kamyab Jawan Programme as it would bring prosperity to the country.

He said Rs50 billion would be disbursed under various business loans schemes this year.

Addressing a press conference, he said that in 2021, Rs30 billion was disbursed among 22,000 people across the country.

He said KJP was providing equal opportunities to the youth for empowerment and running different projects including employment, education and engagement.

Commenting on the achievements of the KP, Dar said over 50,000 direct and hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs were created in 2021 in a massive boost to the economy.

Through this programme, the government increased the number of technology-based courses which he declared were introduced for the first time in the history of the country.

He said the government was taking more steps to provide technical education and training to the unemployed youth and create employment opportunities for them.

Dar said that FIFA-certified international football coaches will arrive on January 17 to assist KJP in the football talent hunt drive.

He said projects worth Rs4 billion for youth have been kicked off in collaboration with Higher Education Commission.

The government was planning to launch a talent hunt programme in various sectors including sports, green youth movement, innovation league and establishment of KJP point in all public universities, he said.

The official underlined that 100,000 skill-based scholarships worth Rs3.5 billion have been awarded in phases 1 and 2 and some Rs10 billion for skilled for all projects under KJP.

In the next phase, over 60,000 scholarships are being introduced on January 16 having a worth of Rs2 billion, he said.

Dar said that around Rs5 billion have been given in Sindh among 3,000 youth.