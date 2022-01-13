NATIONAL

COAS Bajwa meets US diplomat to discuss Afghan situation

By News Desk

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday met US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler at the General Head Quarters (GHQ) to discuss the current situation in Afghanistan, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed.

According to the military’s media wing, the meeting discussed “matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields”.

The COAS while highlighting the issue of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, reiterated the need for global convergence to address the evolving situation in the country.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role and efforts in the Afghan situation to maintain regional peace and stability.

