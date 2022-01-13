CCI approves conduct of 7th population census

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census and the establishment of the Census Monitoring Committee.

The approval was granted at the 49th CCI meeting, held here on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Welcoming the chief ministers, the prime minister emphasised that the government wants to have credible census data that can be used for initiating policies and projects for the welfare of citizens. He stated that frequency of CCI meetings can be increased as per demands of the provinces.

He congratulated CCI members on the establishment of CCI’s permanent secretariat and said that it manifests a collaborative spirit between the federal and provincial governments.

The prime minister emphasised that the federal government is fully committed to resolve national issues in consultation with all federating units and stakeholders.

The meeting approved the conduct of the 7th Population and Housing Census and approved the establishment of a “Census Monitoring Committee”.

The committee would be chaired by the Planning Commission’s deputy chairman, all provincial chief secretaries, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)’s chairman, Islamabad chief commissioner and other senior officials.

The committee will oversee and monitor census activities to ensure expeditious, transparent and credible census operations.

As per recommendations of the Census Advisory Committee, the CCI decided to conduct the census by using international best practices, digital technology and GIS monitoring system.

It was apprised that the housing census would be conducted before the population census.

The meeting also approved the annual report of CCI for the fiscal year 2020-21, besides deciding that additional water requirements for Karachi would be discussed by the committee formed to reconcile views of the provinces at the political and technical levels and issues related to water.