Government to develop new tourist sites: minister

By APP
Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefs to media during a press conference in Islamabad on September 17, 2021, after New Zealand postponed a series of one-day international (ODI) cricket matches against Pakistan over security concerns. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said the government planned to explore new tourism sites in a bid to revitalise the industry and project a positive image of the country on the international stage through modern means of communication.

Talking to a news channel, the minister said there was a need to explore almost 10 to 15 new spots to create options for domestic travellers.

The record-breaking snowfall, which occurred after decades in Murree, created such a challenging situation, he said, adding we would ensure proper management in the future.

Ahmed further said the situation in Murree was being monitored and all routes would be cleared by Tuesday evening.

He said the situation would be under control if the public show their cooperation and postpone traveling to Murree.

Replying a question, he also criticised the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition politicians who they said were playing politics on the tragedy instead of lending a helping hand.

APP

