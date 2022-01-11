NATIONAL

Lebanon receives food, Covid protective equipment donated by Pakistan

By Staff Report

BEIRUT: Lebanon received on Monday food products and Covid-19 protective equipment donated by Pakistan, the National News Agency reported.

The donations were received by the Lebanese army at Beirut airport in the presence of Pakistan’s Ambassador to Lebanon Najeeb Durani who expressed his solidarity with the Lebanese people.

Over the past few years, Lebanon has received donations from countries including Egypt, China, Jordan, Oman and France, as the country has been going through the worst financial crisis in its history as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff Report

