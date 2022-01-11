IHC disposes of petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan by terming it inadmissible.

The applicant had moved the court seeking to declare Khan disqualified over his statement that 16 MPs sold their votes in the 2021 Senate elections.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also admitted and stated that action cannot be taken against the MPs, the applicant said.

He pleaded with the court to declare Khan disqualified over his confession.

However, at the initial hearing of the plea, IHC CJ Athar Minallah declared it as inadmissible.

Justice Minallah directed the applicant to ask the MP of his constituency to file a petition in this context.

In 2019, the IHC rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of the premier.

The petition was heard under the stewardship of Justice Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The petition claimed that Khan concealed information pertaining to his daughter in the election 2018 nomination papers and submitted a false declaration and affidavit explaining why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected.