NATIONAL

IHC disposes of petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

By INP
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers exit the high court after the case hearing of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in Islamabad on April 18,2013. A Pakistani court on Thursday ordered the arrest of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for his controversial decision to dismiss judges when he imposed emergency rule in 2007, officials said. AFP PHOTO/Farooq NAEEM (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan by terming it inadmissible.

The applicant had moved the court seeking to declare Khan disqualified over his statement that 16 MPs sold their votes in the 2021 Senate elections.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also admitted and stated that action cannot be taken against the MPs, the applicant said.

He pleaded with the court to declare Khan disqualified over his confession.

However, at the initial hearing of the plea, IHC CJ Athar Minallah declared it as inadmissible.

Justice Minallah directed the applicant to ask the MP of his constituency to file a petition in this context.

In 2019, the IHC rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of the premier.

The petition was heard under the stewardship of Justice Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The petition claimed that Khan concealed information pertaining to his daughter in the election 2018 nomination papers and submitted a false declaration and affidavit explaining why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected.

Previous articleIS-K militants on the run after evading police raid
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IS-K militants on the run after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court orders to seal hilltop Islamabad restaurant ‘today’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed to seal off the hilltop Monal Restaurant at Pir...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks meaningful collaboration with EU nations: Qureshi

MADRID/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desired a meaningful partnership with Spain and other members of the European Union, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. According to a Radio...
Read more
NATIONAL

Orange Line service, an epitome of Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his career. In 2020, the young man...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reinstates Ishaq Dar as Senator

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday reinstated former minister for finance Ishaq Dar as Senator. "In pursuant to the order of the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt to distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all by March 31: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government would distribute Insaf Sehat Cards to all families of the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Orange Line service, an epitome of Pakistan-China friendship

ISLAMABAD: A familiar broadcast sound from the Dera Gujran station reminded Mohammad Nauman of the first stop of his career. In 2020, the young man...

Djokovic’s Ausralian Open dream hangs in balance

Paris attacks trial set to resume after main suspect recovers from Covid-19

Bangladesh 152-5 as New Zealand close on series-levelling win

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.