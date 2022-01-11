NATIONAL

100mn people received at least one vaccine dose, daily Covid infections drop

By Staff Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - NOVEMBER 17: School children line up during the 12-day long inoculation drive of a measles and rubella prevention campaign in Peshawar, Pakistan on November 17, 2021. Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Khalid Mehmood formally launched the measles and rubella vaccination drive to vaccinate 2.336 million children from nine months to 15 years against the two diseases in the Peshawar district. He said that 1,509 teams have been constituted including 153 fixed teams and 1,356 outreach teams in different centers of the health department these teams also include 103 medical officers to help with the vaccination. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a minor drop in daily coronavirus cases as the nation logged 1,467 new infections during the past 24 hours compared to Monday’s 1,649.

Per the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 43,540 samples were tested Monday, of which 1,467 came out positive, showing a positivity rate of 3.33 percent as compared to Monday’s 3.66.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall tally has surged to 1,307,174 cases while 1,259,253 of them have recovered.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,974 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 615.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 488,608 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 448,479 cases.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar confirmed more than 100 million people have so far received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

In a tweet, Umar said the country has achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one jab.

“Of these, nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work is not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going,” he added.

Timely vaccination and other precautionary measures launched by the NCOC have garnered praise from the prime minister.

Previous articleGovernment to develop new tourist sites: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Government to develop new tourist sites: minister

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Tuesday said the government planned to explore new tourism sites in a bid to revitalise the industry and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Lebanon receives food, Covid protective equipment donated by Pakistan

BEIRUT: Lebanon received on Monday food products and Covid-19 protective equipment donated by Pakistan, the National News Agency reported. The donations were received by the...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC disposes of petition seeking Imran’s disqualification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday disposed of a petition seeking qualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan by terming it inadmissible. The applicant...
Read more
NATIONAL

IS-K militants on the run after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court rejects GHQ claim to park land, orders to seal hilltop Islamabad restaurant

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seal off the hilltop Monal Restaurant at Pir Sohawa as it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks meaningful collaboration with EU nations: Qureshi

MADRID/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desired a meaningful partnership with Spain and other members of the European Union, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said. According to a Radio...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

IS-K militants on the run after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the...

Court rejects GHQ claim to park land, orders to seal hilltop Islamabad restaurant

Pakistan seeks meaningful collaboration with EU nations: Qureshi

Orange Line service, an epitome of Pakistan-China friendship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.