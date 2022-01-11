100mn people received at least one vaccine dose, daily Covid infections drop

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a minor drop in daily coronavirus cases as the nation logged 1,467 new infections during the past 24 hours compared to Monday’s 1,649.

Per the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 43,540 samples were tested Monday, of which 1,467 came out positive, showing a positivity rate of 3.33 percent as compared to Monday’s 3.66.

The NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic, said that the overall tally has surged to 1,307,174 cases while 1,259,253 of them have recovered.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,974 after two more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 615.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 488,608 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 448,479 cases.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar confirmed more than 100 million people have so far received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign yesterday, crossing 100 million people who have recieved atleast one dose. Of these nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 11, 2022

In a tweet, Umar said the country has achieved another major milestone in the vaccination campaign, crossing 100 million people who have received at least one jab.

“Of these, nearly 75 million are fully vaccinated. Work is not complete yet. Need to keep the momentum going,” he added.

Timely vaccination and other precautionary measures launched by the NCOC have garnered praise from the prime minister.