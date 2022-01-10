Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday hinted at adopting strict measures to limit the spread of the pandemic in the metropolis.

According to the head of Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory, 87 percent of patients were affected by the Omicron variant of the disease. Of them, 60 percent were women

In a statement, Wahab observed Karachi has recorded a rapid surge in new cases in the last two weeks. He said the provincial government was carefully reviewing the situation and data.

“If the people don’t want strict decisions to be made, they should cooperate with the government,” Wahab said.

Last week, the Sindh government decided to begin a door-to-door vaccination drive as the country observes the fast spread of Omicron.

The vaccinations have already been distributed by the provincial health department to dozens of private hospitals and laboratories.

Today, Wahab urged the public to get vaccinated and follow the standard operating procedures.

He expressed the hope the situation may not go out of control if the pressure of patients doesn’t weigh down the hospitals.

However, the government will make decisions keeping the ground realities in view, he added.