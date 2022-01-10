NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

By Staff Report

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab Monday hinted at adopting strict measures to limit the spread of the pandemic in the metropolis.

According to the head of Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory, 87 percent of patients were affected by the Omicron variant of the disease. Of them, 60 percent were women

In a statement, Wahab observed Karachi has recorded a rapid surge in new cases in the last two weeks. He said the provincial government was carefully reviewing the situation and data.

“If the people don’t want strict decisions to be made, they should cooperate with the government,” Wahab said.

Last week, the Sindh government decided to begin a door-to-door vaccination drive as the country observes the fast spread of Omicron.

The vaccinations have already been distributed by the provincial health department to dozens of private hospitals and laboratories.

Today, Wahab urged the public to get vaccinated and follow the standard operating procedures.

He expressed the hope the situation may not go out of control if the pressure of patients doesn’t weigh down the hospitals.

However, the government will make decisions keeping the ground realities in view, he added.

Previous articleThree killed as train hits vehicle
Next articleCITY NOTES: Rooting out the Kazakhs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tourists question blizzard Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on the weekend, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22...
Read more
NATIONAL

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification penalty

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is preparing a petition to challenge the lifelong disqualification of a public office holder under Article 62-1(f). Article...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,600 for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,649 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday, marking the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: The nation's top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...

CITY NOTES: Rooting out the Kazakhs

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.