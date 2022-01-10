NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

By Monitoring Report
Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train slammed into the vehicle parked very close to a railway crossing.

The accident killed one man on the spot and injured two others who later succumbed to injuries at a hospital, the police added.

The train was on its way to Rawalpindi from Multan when the accident occurred.

The deceased were residents of Rawalpindi, and their bodies were handed over to their relatives after identification.

Monitoring Report

