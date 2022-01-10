NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,649 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

By Staff Report
In this photo taken on May 20, 2019, an Afghan schoolgirl walks to school along a wall painted with handprints on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif. (Photo by FARSHAD USYAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read FARSHAD USYAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths during the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the overall cases surged to 1,305,707 while 1,258,987 of them have recovered.

The active cases also increased to 17,748, including 617 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed three people on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,972.

Sindh is the most affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 487,668 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 448,091 cases.

Staff Report

