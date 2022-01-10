NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

By Staff Report
Gas tank is on fire

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said.

Two brothers and their families living on the first floor of a two-story building in the city received injuries in the incident, the report said.

The injured included four children and two women, who were shifted to a nearby hospital by locals and rescue teams.

The incident happened due to leakage of gas in the house, the report added.

Gas explosions were reported in Pakistan many times recently as people sleep at night leaving gas heaters on to keep themselves warm, and disaster occurs sometimes due to interruptions in the gas supply.

Previous articleCITY NOTES: Rooting out the Kazakhs
Next articleMinister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Tourists question blizzard Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on the weekend, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22...
Read more
NATIONAL

SCBA to challenge lifetime disqualification penalty

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is preparing a petition to challenge the lifelong disqualification of a public office holder under Article 62-1(f). Article...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,600 for first time in three months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,649 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday, marking the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Minister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: The nation's top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...

CITY NOTES: Rooting out the Kazakhs

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.