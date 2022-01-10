Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said.

Two brothers and their families living on the first floor of a two-story building in the city received injuries in the incident, the report said.

The injured included four children and two women, who were shifted to a nearby hospital by locals and rescue teams.

The incident happened due to leakage of gas in the house, the report added.

Gas explosions were reported in Pakistan many times recently as people sleep at night leaving gas heaters on to keep themselves warm, and disaster occurs sometimes due to interruptions in the gas supply.