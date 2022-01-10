NATIONAL

Minister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

By Reuters
A worker uses fabric thread nippers on a production line at D.L. Nash (Pvt) Ltd., a textile manufacturer in Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Despite a pick up in economic growth after the government submitted to an International Monetary Fund program in 2013 to avert a balance of payment crisis, Pakistans exports have fallen as global demand slows and the nation tries to overcome an energy shortage. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The nation’s top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars of policy support even as the government looks to tighten the fiscal belt in a mid-year budget this month.

The all-important textile industry is at the centre of this export-led growth strategy, said Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to the prime minister, as the government targets ambitious growth of 4.8 percent in the 2021-2022 financial year.

Authorities have supported the export industry since coming to power in 2018 by securing competitive energy prices and offering cheap credit. Dawood told Reuters he had spoken to the prime minister and finance minister about the need for continued support.

The government is looking to end tax exemptions in a number of areas in its mid-year budget as part of fiscal tightening efforts aimed at securing the release of $1 billion in International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

Pakistan entered a $6 billion support programme with the IMF in 2019.

“People in this country don’t understand what the importance of exports … export-led growth strategy (is),” Dawood said in an interview with Reuters.

He said continuing support for exports is the best way to tackle Pakistan’s long-standing economic woes and achieve sustained growth.

Pakistan’s exports hit a historic high of $25.3 billion in the 2020-2021 financial year, with textiles making up a whopping 60 percent of those exports. That helped the country achieve 3.94 percent GDP growth last year after a coronavirus-induced slump.

‘REMARKABLE JUMP’

Pakistan’s exports have risen 24.7 percent year-on-year in the first half of the 2021-2022 financial year, official data showed last week.

“You can see that there’s been a remarkable jump,” Dawood said.

One driver has been the government’s policy of securing regionally competitive power rates to allow our exporters to match prices offered by peers such as India, Bangladesh and Vietnam, he said.

The central bank has also offered cheap credit to the industry after the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown.

To sustain this, Dawood is encouraging the government to push through with a textile export policy which has faced push-back from various government departments.

The policy could include billions of rupees in regionally competitive energy rate assurances, concessional funds, drawbacks and tax rebates, experts and local media reports say.

While Dawood said months of negotiation between the commerce and other ministries have delayed the policy’s release, it could be enacted as early as this month with certain “conditionalities”.

‘GOOD IMPORTS’

Growing exports have been accompanied by a surging import bill, which Dawood said has been driven by rising global fuel and food prices and purchases of Covid-19 vaccines.

Imports grew 65 percent year-on-year to reach over $40 billion in the first half of this financial year, putting a strain on the country’s $24 billion foreign exchange reserves.

The spike has not unnerved Dawood, who said it also reflected “good imports” of capital goods and raw materials — a sign that the country’s industries are growing.

Some economic experts have criticised Pakistan’s over-reliance and continuous support for the textile industry.

Dawood said he did not agree that the textile sector was “too pampered” but acknowledged the need to diversify Pakistan’s exports: “In the long run, we should not just depend on just textiles […] if something were to happen to textiles, where would the country go?”

Other experts do not agree with Dawood’s policy of sustained support.

“The government needs to evaluate subsidies given to export-related sectors in light of the fiscal challenges as well as misuse of those subsidies,” said Mohammed Sohail, CEO of brokerage Topline Securities.

“In the past, we have seen that such support has not yielded desired results.”

Previous articleEight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,649 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths during the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s beau Hasnat Khan in The Crown

Actor Humayun Saeed is set to play Dr. Hasnat Khan, partner of Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles, in the upcoming fifth...
Read more
NATIONAL

Murree incident: Heart-wrenching stories of victims

At least 23 tourists stranded in their vehicles succumbed to the extreme weather during a snowstorm in Murree on Friday night, according to rescue...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...

NCOC daily update: 1,649 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

Australian court order Djokovic be released from immigration detention

Barty, Swiatek pull out of Australian Open warm-up tournament

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.