NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus cases top 1,600 for first time in three months

By Staff Report
An Indian national previously stranded in Pakistan waves from the window of a bus transporting the nationals to a quarantine facility in Amritsar amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus, after they returned to India near the India-Pakistan Wagah border post, about 35 kms from Amritsar on July 9, 2020. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 1,649 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Monday, marking the first time the nation’s daily infections have risen over 1,600 since October.

On October 2 last year, the country had recorded 1,656 infections.

The NCOC, the department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the overall cases surged to 1,305,707 while 1,258,987 of them have recovered.

The active cases also increased to 17,748, including 617 those who are in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, the pandemic killed three people on Sunday, increasing the overall death toll to 28,972.

Meanwhile, a total of 162.1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have so far been administered, with over 73 million people fully vaccinated and more than 99 million people partially vaccinated.

Last week, the government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Lahore reached an alarming 7.5 percent after 465 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

Following the suit is the port city of Karachi that has since late last week been witnessing an alarming rise in new infections, with the transmission ratio recorded at more than 15 percent, officials from the Sindh Health Department said.

According to the head of Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory (DDRRL), 87 percent of the patients were affected with the Omicron variant. Of the infected, 60 percent were women.

To address the challenge, the Karachi administration has launched a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation.

“We have found that a sizable population of housewives are unvaccinated, and they socialise and attend weddings without face masks,” Qasim Siraj Soomro, parliamentary secretary health of the Sindh government, told Reuters last week.

In contrast, the rate of vaccination among male family members who go out to work is higher than the rate among women, he added.

The provincial government’s campaign will use female health workers, who have long played an instrumental role in country-wide polio vaccination campaigns in the nation.

“We plan to target clusters in urban areas and at a later stage in rural areas,” said the parliamentary secretary.

The first case of the Omicron variant was reported on December 13 in Karachi, and the federal government has acknowledged that a fifth pandemic has started in the country, with Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad seeing most of the cases.

The government has not yet announced new restrictions but has urged people to follow precautionary measures.

Previous articleMinister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Minister wants continued support for exports despite fiscal tightening

ISLAMABAD: The nation's top commerce official is pushing the government to bet big on the export industry by maintaining tens of millions of dollars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight injured in Rawalpindi gas cylinder explosion

ISLAMABAD: Eight people were injured when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Rawalpindi, a police report said. Two brothers and their...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan...
Read more
NATIONAL

Three killed as train hits vehicle

Three people were killed when a passenger train hit a vehicle in Punjab late Sunday, police said. The incident happened in Rawalpindi when the train...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC daily update: 1,649 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 1,649 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths during the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Humayun Saeed to play Diana’s beau Hasnat Khan in The Crown

Actor Humayun Saeed is set to play Dr. Hasnat Khan, partner of Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles, in the upcoming fifth...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi administrator hints at strict measures to arrest fifth Covid wave

KARACHI: As Karachi experienced an alarming increase in the latest coronavirus cases, with the positivity ratio reaching over 15 percent over the weekend, Karachi Metropolitan...

Three killed as train hits vehicle

NCOC daily update: 1,649 new cases, three deaths from Covid-19

Australian court order Djokovic be released from immigration detention

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.