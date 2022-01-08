NATIONAL

FIA serves notice on cryptocurrency exchange in $100mn scam

By Monitoring Report
SPAIN - 2021/12/10: In this photo illustration the Binance logo is seen on the screen of a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said it issued a notice to Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, during the investigation of an alleged cryptocurrency scam involving $100 million.

The notice called the general manager or growth analyst of Binance Pakistan to appear and explain the organisation’s position on the linkage of fraudulent online investment mobile applications with Binance, the statement from the agency’s cybercrime wing said Friday.

“A relevant questionnaire has also been sent to Binance Headquarters Cayman Islands and Binance US to explain the same,” it added.

In December, people from all over Pakistan launched complaints to the FIA against at least 11 mobile applications which had stopped working over a period of time and defrauded their billions of rupees, the agency said.

The initial findings revealed that each such application had on average 5,000 customers with HFC, one of the applications, reportedly having a maximum of 30,000 customers, said the statement.

According to the FIA: “The reported range of investment per person was from 100 to $80,000 with an estimated average of $2,000 per person thus making estimated scam stand at nearly $100 million.”

Previous articlePakistan, Turkey military officials discuss regional security, defense collaboration
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey military officials discuss regional security, defense collaboration

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Turkey Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu discussed the regional security situation as well...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi brings Covid-19 vaccines to women’s doorstep

KARACHI: Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters...
Read more
NATIONAL

16-19 killed as snow turns Murree into parking lot, strands thousands

ISLAMABAD: At least 16 to 19 people died in Murree after intense snowfall turned the popular tourist hill resort into a slippery mess, stranding...
Read more
NATIONAL

Six killed, 17 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 17 others including women and kids injured in a late-night road accident in Balochistan, police said. The incident happened...
Read more
NATIONAL

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

PARIS: Omicron is causing record numbers of cases around the world, and though it causes less severe Covid-19 experts warn this wave still threatens...
Read more
HEADLINES

Military continues relief operation in flood-hit Gwadar

Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Frontier Corps (FC) troops continued their relief and rescue operation in Balochistan's Gwadar district on Friday. It is pertinent to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Six killed, 17 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD: Six people were killed and 17 others including women and kids injured in a late-night road accident in Balochistan, police said. The incident happened...

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

Cameron Smith stretches lead in Tournament of Champions

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.