Covid-19 transmission rate stays above 2pc for third straight day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported one death by coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,302,486.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,962 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,345 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now, 13,077 people have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,678 in Sindh 5,941 in KP, 967 in Islamabad, 747 in Azad Kashmir, 366 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore, 485,782 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 447,082 in Punjab 181,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 109,167 in Islamabad, 34,696 in Azad Kashmir 33,657 in Balochistan and 10,429 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 23,752,912 coronavirus tests and 46,537 in the last 24 hours. 1,258,332 patients have recovered in the country whereas 629 patients are in critical condition.

The Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.89 percent.

So far, 99,144,159 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 280,295 in the last 24 hours. 73,484,322 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 489,208 received their second dose in the last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached 161,409,693 with 758,688 in the last 24 hours.