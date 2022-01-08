NATIONAL

Pakistan, Turkey military officials discuss regional security, defense collaboration

By Anadolu Agency

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Turkey Deputy Chief of General Staff Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu discussed the regional security situation as well as defense collaboration.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Bayraktaroglu met Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Underscoring the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan, Bajwa stressed the need for “global convergence” and “sincere” efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe in the war-torn country.

Acknowledging the “professionalism” of Pakistan’s armed forces, Bayraktaroglu vowed to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

The two sides agreed to further optimize military-to-military ties, particularly in training and counter-terrorism domains.

“We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in history and entrenched in our cultural and religious affinities, “ Bajwa was quoted as saying.

Separately, Bayraktaroglu also met the chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, at the air force headquarters in Islamabad.

He commended the “professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry.”

Sidhu said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, which are manifested through strong ties between both the air forces.

He reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Sports

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

BEIJING: Acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who masterminded the spectacular opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, will reprise that role for...

Ethiopia announces amnesty for prominent opposition figures

Cameron Smith stretches lead in Tournament of Champions

Omicron less severe but still threat to health systems

