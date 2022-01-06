Sports

Swiatek cruises past Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

By Reuters

ADELAIDE: Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka.

Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalised on Fernandez’s misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event.

The Pole, ranked fifth at this year’s tournament, hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old opponent and did not face a break point as she extended her winning streak in Adelaide to seven matches.

“I was playing against a younger girl, which is pretty new for me,” Swiatek, 20, said. “She’s pretty talented and she’s a Grand Slam finalist, so I knew it was going to be tricky.

“I felt really confident and I’m pretty happy that I could finish it really quickly and I didn’t let go of focus.”

Swiatek, who defeated Belinda Bencic to win last year’s title, will face Azarenka in the next round after the former world number one scored a 6-3 7-5 victory over Australian wildcard Priscilla Hon at Memorial Drive.

Hon had stunned Petra Kvitova in the first round on Monday and threatened a tiebreak in the second set against Azarenka but the Belarusian wrapped up the win in just under 90 minutes.

Swiatek said she was looking forward to her match against Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park.

“I love playing such an experienced player because it’s always a challenge,” Swiatek said of the 32-year-old.

“I have a different mindset when I play against players like that because I watched them when I was younger. It shows me my progress, but also I have a huge amount of respect for them.”

Sixth seed Sofia Kenin will take on local favourite Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round later on Thursday, while Japan’s Misaki Doi will face Russian Anastasia Gasanova.

Previous articleOnline sleuths track down US Capitol attackers
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

SA vs Ind, day 3 | Defiant Elgar keeps South Africa’s hopes alive in pursuit of 240

South African batters, led by their gutsy skipper Dean Elgar, dug their heels in to reach within 122 runs of a series-levelling victory against...
Read more
Sports

Bangladesh create history, crush world champions New Zealand in one of cricket’s biggest upsets

Bangladesh pulled off a crushing eight-wicket victory over world champions New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday. The tourists needed only 40 runs in their...
Read more
Sports

Kane ‘totally involved’ in Spurs project, says Conte

LONDON: Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is "totally involved in this project" at the club after the England captain attempted to engineer...
Read more
Sports

Outrage over Djokovic’s medical exemption to play at Australian Open

SYDNEY: Novak Djokovic did not receive any special treatment in getting an exemption from Covid-19 vaccination requirements to play at the Australian Open later...
Read more
Sports

Poll shows Pakistanis have great expectations from cricket skipper Babar Azam

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam’s performance in 2021 has been described as surpassing expectations by 49% of the voters approached during a survey conducted...
Read more
Sports

Nominations for PCB Awards 2021 announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the nominations and categories for the PCB Awards 2021, which will be held on Thursday...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.