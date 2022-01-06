World

Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron surge sweeps US

By Reuters
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 17: A view of the Latin Grammy award trophy onstage during The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Polk/WireImage)

LONDON: This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony honouring top performances in music has been postponed indefinitely because of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, organisers said on Wednesday.

The show had been scheduled to take place at an arena in downtown Los Angeles and broadcast live on the CBS network on January 31.

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” CBS and the Recording Academy said in a joint statement, adding that a new date would be announced soon.

Nominations for the awards were announced in November.

Pianist and bandleader Jon Batiste led a field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers from teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo to veteran crooner Tony Bennett, 95, who won his first Grammy in 1963.

The 2021 Grammy awards also were postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The ceremony was staged in March instead of January and included a mix of pre-recorded and live segments in front of a small, socially distanced crowd.

Organisers had hoped to return this year to something closer to the traditional celebration with a large audience inside the former Staples Center, now called Crypto.com Arena. Late-night television host Trevor Noah had been tapped to host the event.

CBS and the Recording Academy said they consulted local officials, health experts and artists before deciding to scrap the January date.

“The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority,” they said.

Other entertainment industry events have been delayed or scaled back.

Organisers of this month’s Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, said on Tuesday they had canceled in-person events and would move them online.

The Critics Choice Awards, which had been set for this Sunday, have been postponed with no new date scheduled.

Previous articleSwiatek cruises past Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Online sleuths track down US Capitol attackers

WASHINGTON: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is still searching for people who stormed the US Capitol on January 6. So is Kay. The 34-year-old from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, GCC finalise Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue 2022-2026

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Wednesday finalised the Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue (2022-2026) to help deepen institutional cooperation in...
Read more
World

Taliban order Afghan shop owners to behead mannequins

The Taliban have ordered shop owners in western Afghanistan to cut the heads off mannequins, insisting figures representing the human form violate Islamic law. A video...
Read more
World

Media bodies condemn ‘Bulli Bai’ App, criticize police inaction in previous ‘auction’

New Delhi: Media bodies across India have strongly condemned the ‘Bulli Bai’ app that ‘auctioned’ prominent Indian Muslim women - including journalists - saying...
Read more
World

Demos, rallies held to mark Kashmiris’ Right to Self-Determination Day

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held protest demonstrations, rallies and marches in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad and other cities...
Read more
World

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan, to counter fifth Covid wave

Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan and India, and tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.