Opinion

Scrutiny Committee report

A challenge to the PTI’s claims

By Editorial
0
0

Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally welcomed the ECP ‘s scrutiny of the PTI’s funding.  He claims that the more the PTI’s accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for showing his party the only one in the country with a proper donor base premised on proper political fundraising. Many will welcome his statement which accepts the challenge posed by the Scrutiny Committee’s report. One would also agree that there should be a similar ECP scrutiny into the funding of the other two major political parties, the PPP and PML(N), which should be given sufficient time to defend their financial statements as was done in the case of the PTI.

Had the PTI cooperated with the ECP when a petition by Akbar S Babar accusing Mr Khan of being involved in malpractices in foreign fundings was lodged in 2014, the matter would have been settled in a year or so. What is more, the scrutiny of the accounts of other parties, particularly the PPP and PML(N), too would have been completed years back. The PTI instead resorted to delaying tactics which created a perception that it wanted to cover up some wrongdoings. These included changing the PTI’s counsel, seeking delays, and calling into question the ECP’s authority to hear the case regarding the party’s financial matters. This consumed seven years. More recently it asked the ECP to keep the scrutiny report confidential which was interpreted as an attempt to hide facts from the public.

- Advertisement -

The findings of the scrutiny committee support some of the apprehensions. The report confirms that the party received funding from foreign nationals and companies. Further that the PTI under-reported funds and concealed dozens of its bank accounts, disclosing only 12 accounts out of 77. Further, it denied access to its accounts in Canada and New Zealand.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has termed the report “inaccurate” He claimed that there were two relevant transactions of Rs150m and Rs160m, which had been duplicated and therefore counted twice by the committee. Minister Asad Umar claims that the PTI had the most transparent process of receiving funds as everything was documented. The PTI is within its right to challenge the conclusions drawn in the report at the hearings beginning from January 18. It is for the ECP to finally pass the judgment after listening to all side.

Previous articleThe politics of audio leaks
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Editorials

The politics of audio leaks

The latest audio clip doing the rounds shows PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz discussing the Nawaz government’s coverage with then Information Minister Pervez Rashid....
Read more
Comment

PML-N’s demand for an Awami Mandate

Indeed democracy is the best revenge as stated by Benazir Bhutto who was rightly called the link between all the four provinces (Subon ki...
Read more
Comment

Importance of research papers in science

The human quest for scientific knowledge results in expanding the body of knowledge. Looking at the fascinating scientific inventions, complex theories, and discoveries, one...
Read more
Comment

Thank You Putin, Well Done!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been praised by millions of devout Muslims around the world.  "If anyone insults the prophet of Islam, it will...
Read more
Letters

Toxicity of Carbofuran

Pesticides are the only hazardous substances that are intentionally discharged in a significant amount into the environment. The accumulation of these contaminants in different...
Read more
Letters

Death Penalty

The death penalty is capital punishment for people accused of loathsome crimes like murder, adultery, blasphemy, and others. The major purpose behind the death...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Thank You Putin, Well Done!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been praised by millions of devout Muslims around the world.  "If anyone insults the prophet of Islam, it will...

Toxicity of Carbofuran

Death Penalty

Sharp rise in tourism indicates prosperity: Fawad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.