Opinion

The politics of audio leaks

The latest leak raises questions about PML(N) media management, but also about the direction of politics

By Editorial
0
0

The latest audio clip doing the rounds shows PML(N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz discussing the Nawaz government’s coverage with then Information Minister Pervez Rashid. It is almost as if this was a reply to the audio leak purportedly showing then Chief Justice Saqib Nisar telling a judge that Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam were to be kept behind bars. This audio is disturbing enough in that it shows an unelected person discussing with a minister the merits of persons and organisations his ministry deals with, burt is given a more sinister context when it is remembered that a previous leak showed them discussing governmental advertisement policy. Governments for decades have made no bones about the fact that would reward favourable coverage. However, the PML(N) has taken to criticizing the government for its curbs on the freedom of press. The leak shows that it did the same thing when in office, and the difference is merely one of degree.

There are some logistical issues raised. How was the recording made? Is it not possible for two people to have a conversation without some third person not just listening in, but recording? And for that recording to turn up years later? Is it possible that the two parties which are receiving the leaks are both being manipulated by the shadowy forces that installed the original taps?

- Advertisement -

There is the larger issue of how to stop this degeneration of politics, where audio leaks and video leaks take precedent over rallies and speeches. Time was, the pronouncement of a political leader at a rally would convulse the entire country. Now it seems, such statements are merely punctuation for leaks and secret meetings. Either politicians will paralyze themselves making sure that all their actions and conversations are innocuous, or they will become brazen and unashamed in private. Either way, the country will lose.

Previous articlePML-N’s demand for an Awami Mandate
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

PML-N’s demand for an Awami Mandate

Indeed democracy is the best revenge as stated by Benazir Bhutto who was rightly called the link between all the four provinces (Subon ki...
Read more
Comment

Importance of research papers in science

The human quest for scientific knowledge results in expanding the body of knowledge. Looking at the fascinating scientific inventions, complex theories, and discoveries, one...
Read more
Comment

Thank You Putin, Well Done!

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been praised by millions of devout Muslims around the world.  "If anyone insults the prophet of Islam, it will...
Read more
Letters

Toxicity of Carbofuran

Pesticides are the only hazardous substances that are intentionally discharged in a significant amount into the environment. The accumulation of these contaminants in different...
Read more
Letters

Death Penalty

The death penalty is capital punishment for people accused of loathsome crimes like murder, adultery, blasphemy, and others. The major purpose behind the death...
Read more
Comment

Search for the promised Dawn

These tarnished rays, this night-smudged light – This is not that Dawn for which, ravished with freedom, we had set out in sheer longing  (ye daaġh daaġh...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Toxicity of Carbofuran

Pesticides are the only hazardous substances that are intentionally discharged in a significant amount into the environment. The accumulation of these contaminants in different...

Death Penalty

Sharp rise in tourism indicates prosperity: Fawad

Pakistan, GCC finalise Joint Action Plan for Strategic Dialogue 2022-2026

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.