Three more suspects arrested in Wajiha Swati murder case

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested three more suspects allegedly involved in transporting the body of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, to Dera Ismail Khan from Rawalpindi, according to Express Tribune.

The police have arrested a total of six suspects so far, including a woman, in the case.

The suspects include former husband Rizwan Habib, father-in-law of the victim Hurriyatullah and employees Sultan Khan, Zahid Yusuf, Yusuf Masih and Zahida.

Earlier, the victim’s former husband had confessed to abducting her soon after her arrival in Pakistan in October, 2021 and killing her and burying her body in Lakki Marwat.

Wajiha had gone missing on October 16. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR had nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.