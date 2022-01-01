NATIONAL

Three more suspects arrested in Wajiha Swati murder case

By News Desk

The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday arrested three more suspects allegedly involved in transporting the body of Wajiha Swati, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, to Dera Ismail Khan from Rawalpindi, according to Express Tribune.

The police have arrested a total of six suspects so far, including a woman, in the case.

The suspects include former husband Rizwan Habib, father-in-law of the victim Hurriyatullah and employees Sultan Khan, Zahid Yusuf, Yusuf Masih and Zahida.

Earlier, the victim’s former husband had confessed to abducting her soon after her arrival in Pakistan in October, 2021 and killing her and burying her body in Lakki Marwat.

Wajiha had gone missing on October 16. A case was registered with the Morgah police station on the complaint of her eldest son. The FIR had nominated Rizwan Habib as the main accused.

Previous articleJustice Isa’s wife alleges of being threatened, harassed at her home
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Justice Isa’s wife alleges of being threatened, harassed at her home

KARACHI: Justice Qazi Faez Isa's wife, Sarnia Isa, has alleged that four men, of which two claimed to be from an intelligence agency and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Media misinterpreting mini-budget’s features: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed has said that tax reforms undertaken by the government are most significant in...
Read more
NATIONAL

28 Pakistani companies win prestigious GDEIB Award 2021

ISLAMABAD: A total of 28 Pakistani companies and financial organisations have won the prestigious Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2021 in different categories. The...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz, Bilawal lash out at PTI govt for raising petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday slated the government for raising...
Read more
NATIONAL

Unabated extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris reflects Muslim genocide by ‘Hindutva’ govt; says FO

Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar and Kupwara areas of the Indian...
Read more
NATIONAL

2021 was year of development for Punjab: Hasaan Khawar

LAHORE: Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Saturday said that 2021 was year of development and progress for Punjab. Giving details of the development projects, he...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shehbaz, Bilawal lash out at PTI govt for raising petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday slated the government for raising...

Unabated extrajudicial killing of Kashmiris reflects Muslim genocide by ‘Hindutva’ govt; says FO

China vows never to rest, ready for a long way ahead: Xi

British Tennis icon Raducanu caps year with honour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.