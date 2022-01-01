NATIONAL

Justice Isa’s wife alleges of being threatened, harassed at her home

By Monitoring Report

KARACHI: Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s wife, Sarnia Isa, has alleged that four men, of which two claimed to be from an intelligence agency and the other two from the Ministry of Interior, have harassed and threatened her at her home in Karachi, Geo News reported.

According to the report, in a three-page letter sent to the secretary of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior, inspector-general of Sindh and the secretary of Sindh Home Department, the judge’s wife said the incident took place on December 29, 2021.

Isa, in the letter, said two men came to her house — which is owned by her late parents — in Karachi’s Defence Phase-V at around 12:15pm while she was supervising renovation works, with her daughter being present there.

The judge’s wife said that the two men, who claimed to be from an intelligence agency, asked her questions about her family and handed her a four-page document to fill, which did not mention the name of any intelligence agency.

“I asked them to produce a written authorisation which permitted them to enter my house and talk to me, but they did not do so. I asked them for their visiting cards or copies of their identity cards but they did not give them to me either,” she said.

‘Shocked’

The judge’s wife said she and her daughter were left “shocked” by the intrusion.

Soon after these men left, two other men — who claimed to be of the “intelligence department” and sent by the Ministry of Interior — entered her house, while she “was still quite shaken” because of the previous visitors.

The judge’s wife again asked these men the same questions — written authorisation, their visiting cards, or copies of their identity cards — but they refused to provide her anything.

“The intimidating, menacing, and pressuring tactics against me and my family continue,” she stated, adding: “At a very emotional and difficult time in my life, I am being harassed and intimidated and my home and dignity violated.”

The judge’s wife asked the secretary of the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior as to why such an incident took place, as she requested the inspector-general of Sindh and the secretary of Sindh Home Department to register a case against the four men.

Monitoring Report

