NATIONAL

Presidency to remain open for public on New Year’s Day

By Staff Report
The President House stands in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2010. Pakistan's Supreme Court postponed a hearing on corruption cases facing President Asif Ali Zardari and thousands of current or former officials, delaying the latest challenge to Zardari's administration. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The President House opened its door to the public on Saturday as part of the New Year celebrations, a statement said.

The statement issued by the media wing of the presidency located in the high-security red zone of Islamabad said the rare opportunity will allow people to see the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.

The building opened to the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government’s commitment to opening all state buildings to the general public which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area, said the statement.

The people desiring to visit the President House have been asked to bring their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and wear a face mask as a pre-requisite for entry to the house which will open for three hours on Saturday afternoon.

Islamabad has already been put on high alert on the eve of the new year with the special deployment of over 2,000 security personnel to maintain peace and tranquillity, said a statement from local police.

Previous articleOmicron’s New Year’s cocktail: Sorrow, fear, hope for 2022
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Yaseen ‘out of danger’: doctor

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Bilal Yaseen, who survived an attempt on his life a day earlier, was transferred to the intensive care...
Read more
HEADLINES

ISPR produces ‘Where Men & Mountains Meet’, a documentary on historic construction of Karakoram Highway

ISPR in association with Delirium Productions and FWO produces a documentary film Where Men and Mountains Meet to showcase the construction and completion of...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Let the people enjoy’: IHC dismisses petition to stop New Year fireworks

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah while dismissing a petition to stop fireworks in Islamabad on New Year Eve, stated on Friday...
Read more
NATIONAL

Quetta blast death toll surges to six

The Quetta blast death toll surged to six on Thursday, a day after an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded near Saleem Medical Complex on...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC states ‘affidavit accusing Nisar appeared an attempt to influence Nawaz’s case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stated on Friday that the affidavit that accused former chief justice Saqib Nisar of manipulating the cases against former...
Read more
NATIONAL

PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in firing incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MPA Bilal Yasin sustained bullet injuries after two unidentified men opened fire at him in Lahore on Friday. According...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Macron takes EU reins as election looms

PARIS: France takes over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Saturday, affording President Emmanuel Macron the chance to pose as the EU's...

Epaper – January 1 LHR 2021

Epaper – January 1 KHI 2021

Epaper – January 1 ISB 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.