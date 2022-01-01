Presidency to remain open for public on New Year’s Day

ISLAMABAD: The President House opened its door to the public on Saturday as part of the New Year celebrations, a statement said.

The statement issued by the media wing of the presidency located in the high-security red zone of Islamabad said the rare opportunity will allow people to see the magnificent building as well as its beautiful green lawns.

The building opened to the public a few times in the past, in pursuance of the government’s commitment to opening all state buildings to the general public which otherwise used to be considered a no-go area, said the statement.

The people desiring to visit the President House have been asked to bring their Covid-19 vaccination certificates and wear a face mask as a pre-requisite for entry to the house which will open for three hours on Saturday afternoon.

Islamabad has already been put on high alert on the eve of the new year with the special deployment of over 2,000 security personnel to maintain peace and tranquillity, said a statement from local police.