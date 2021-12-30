NATIONAL

Saudi boosts pandemic measures at Masjid al-Haram

By AFP
TOPSHOT - Muslim worshippers circumambulate the sacred Kaaba in Mecca's Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site, on April 3, 2020. - Saudi Arabia on April 2 extended curfew restrictions on Islam's two holiest cities to 24 hours to stem the spread of coronavirus as the number of deaths from the disease rose to 21. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Thursday reimposed social distancing measures at the Grand Mosque — or Masjid al-Haram — in the holy city of Mecca, after recording the highest number of infections in months.

Workers have returned floor markings removed on October 17 to guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque — which is built around the Kaaba.

Saudi authorities said they will reimpose “social distancing requirements between worshippers and pilgrims” at the Grand Mosque, without specifying whether a capacity has been set.

Earlier, the kingdom had said social distancing and masks were again required in both indoor and outdoor venues.

The kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 554,000 coronavirus cases, including 8,874 deaths, the highest number of fatalities among the Gulf Arab countries.

On Wednesday, Saudi recorded 744 cases, the highest number since mid-August.

The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted Muslim pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar — have been recording their highest numbers of new cases in months.

Despite having the world’s highest vaccination rate, the UAE has recorded the largest number of infections among Gulf countries at more than 757,000.

On Wednesday, it recorded 2,234 infections, the highest number since June.

The Emirates’ Abu Dhabi crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, sought to reassure the people that “the UAE health sector is fully geared and prepared to address any challenges”, according to the official WAM news agency.

The UAE is gearing up to host New Year’s Eve celebrations, including at Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, in the emirate of Dubai.

Dubai, which is heavily dependent on tourism, was one of the world’s first destinations to welcome back visitors in July 2020.

It is also counting on the six-month Expo 2020 trade fair to boost its economy.

PIA resumes direct flights to Mashhad after five-year hiatus
India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir
AFP

RELATED ARTICLES

Hackers steal, put up for sale KP police data

ISLAMABAD: Sensitive data belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police has been accessed in an apparent cyberattack and put up for sale on the internet, it...
Read more
Body of Hindu leaders set up to take care of temples

The government announced the setting up of the first-ever body of Hindu leaders to take care of the community's temples across the country. The Ministry...
Read more
Pakistan acquires squadron of elite J-10C fighter: reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has acquired a full squadron of 25 multirole J-10C fighter jets produced by the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China, reports citing...
Read more
India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead six people and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a...
Read more
PIA resumes direct flights to Mashhad after five-year hiatus

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to and from the northeast city of Mashhad after a five-year hiatus in a bid to...
Read more
New daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high as Omicron spreads

ISLAMABAD: After reporting around 300 infections for the last four weeks, the nation Thursday registered a jump in new cases of coronavirus as it...
Read more
India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead six people and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a...

