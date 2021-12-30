NATIONAL

India soldier among seven killed in occupied Kashmir

By Reuters
A paramilitary soldier stands guard at a checkpoint during a curfew in Srinagar on August 4, 2020. - A curfew has been imposed across Indian Kashmir just two days before the first anniversary of New Delhi's abolition of the restive region's semi-autonomy, officials said late August 3, citing intelligence reports of looming protests. (Photo by Tauseef MUSTAFA / AFP) (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

SRINAGAR: Indian security forces shot dead six people and lost one soldier in a series of operations in disputed Kashmir on Thursday, as a crackdown against pro-freedom groups continues after a spate of civilian killings this year, an official said.

“Six militants, including two Pakistan nationals, have been killed in two separate encounters with the security forces in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Kashmir,” the Kashmir valley’s police chief Vijay Kumar claimed.

An Indian army soldier was also killed in the back-to-back gun battles that took place in southern Kashmir, Kumar said.

India has long accused Pakistan of stoking a freedom movement since the 1990s in Kashmir — a Himalayan region that both nuclear-armed neighbours claim in full but control only parts of.

Islamabad denies the charge, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral backing for the self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Earlier this year, the disputed region witnessed a wave of civilian killings, with fighters seemingly targeting non-Kashmiris, including migrant workers, and members of the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

Indian forces in the heavily-militarised region responded with a widespread crackdown.

Anti-insurgency operations in federally-administered Jammu and Kashmir continue with more than 189 fighters and 44 security personnel killed in Kashmir this year, according to a police official.

“41 civilians were killed this year as compared to last year when 33 civilians were killed in militancy-related incidents,” the official said, declining to be named.

Reuters

