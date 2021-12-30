NATIONAL

PIA resumes direct flights to Mashhad after five-year hiatus

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed direct flights to and from the northeast city of Mashhad after a five-year hiatus in a bid to “develop people to people contacts and boost religious tourism” with Iran, Radio Pakistan reported.

Flight PK-119 departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore with 165 passengers on board at 12:45 am Thursday and landed at Mashhad International Airport at 2:00 am.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Niazi told Iran’s state-owned IRNA news agency that direct flights from Karachi to Mashhad will begin from Saturday.

Responding to the development, PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik said the move will provide direct and easy travel facilities to the people in Pakistan looking to travel to Iran.

He further said the national flag carrier will remain at the forefront to ensure pilgrims can visit the holy places in Iran with ease.

On the other hand, Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad-Ali Hosseini said the two nations have agreed to promote air cooperation.

At present, state-owned Iran Air operates one weekly flight between Tehran and Karachi. Reports suggested Mahan Air, a private airline operating out of Iran, will begin direct operations from Tehran and Mashhad to Lahore.

Previous articleNew daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high as Omicron spreads
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

New daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high as Omicron spreads

ISLAMABAD: After reporting around 300 infections for the last four weeks, the nation Thursday registered a jump in new cases of coronavirus as it...
Read more
NATIONAL

Glitch hits Rescue 1122 service

LAHORE: The services of Rescue 1122 were affected across Punjab Thursday after developing a technical glitch. According to a spokesperson of the rescue agency, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Watchdog arrests KDA boss on corruption charges

KARACHI: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday arrested Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon on charges of corruption. Karachi (East) team of the agency...
Read more
NATIONAL

CPEC flagship of development strategy: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) continues to be a flagship project of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

JUI-F leader challenges CJP, Sindh CM to dare implement mosque demolition orders

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh Secretary General Rashid Mahmood Soomro on Wednesday challenged the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Sindh Chief Minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Opposition criticises govt’s plan to table mini-budget in NA

The opposition on Wednesday lambasted government for planning to table the supplementary finance bill in the National Assembly. The federal cabinet had earlier opposed...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Watchdog arrests KDA boss on corruption charges

KARACHI: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday arrested Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director General Asif Ali Memon on charges of corruption. Karachi (East) team of the agency...

CPEC flagship of development strategy: minister

Djokovic ‘trying’ to get to Australian Open, say teammates

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021: data

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.