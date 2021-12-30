New daily coronavirus cases hit four-month high as Omicron spreads

ISLAMABAD: After reporting around 300 infections for the last four weeks, the nation Thursday registered a jump in new cases of coronavirus as it announced 482 new patients during the last 24 hours, with about 80 percent of those believed to be highly infectious Omicron variant.

Statistics 30 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,662

Positive Cases: 482

Positivity %: 0.95%

Deaths :3

Patients on Critical Care: 639 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

Pakistan last reported more than 400 infections on December 3, data from the Ministry of National Health Services showed.

The update from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) coincided with a World Health Organisation (WHO) warning that a Covid-19 “tsunami” threatened to overwhelm healthcare systems.

“I am highly concerned that Omicron, being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta, is leading to a tsunami of cases,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers, and health systems on the brink of collapse.”

First detected in November, the Omicron variant has now been reported in 57 countries and continues to spread rapidly in South Africa, the WHO said.