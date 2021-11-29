Omicron variant ‘inevitable’, vaccination only way to reduce threat: govt

ISLAMABAD: The Omicron variant of coronavirus that spread around the world last week — with new cases found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia over the weekend — will “inevitably” find its way to Pakistan, the government said Monday, and warned the nation had “only a few weeks” to contain the latest threat.

Hours before the government, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned the Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a “very high” global risk where Covid-19 surges could have “severe consequences” in some areas.

The UN agency, in technical advice to its 194 member states, urged them to accelerate vaccination of high-priority groups and to “ensure mitigation plans are in place” to maintain essential health services.

“Omicron has an unprecedented number of spike mutations, some of which are concerning for their potential impact on the trajectory of the pandemic,” the WHO said. “The overall global risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron is assessed as very high.”